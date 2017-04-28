Police: Cincinnati man accused in knife attack at Transylvania University

WLEX-TV reports the female victim will be okay. (Source: Leigh Searcy/WLEX-TV)

Police have identified the suspect in a knife attack at Transylvania University as a 19-year-old Cincinnati native and former student at the central Kentucky college.

Mitchell Adkins was armed with a bag of knives when he entered the Glenn Building Friday morning, Lexington Police said.

Witnesses told police that Adkins made verbal threats to the students and employees inside.

According to WLEX-TV in Lexington, witnesses said the suspect yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.

"He asked the first girl if she was a Democrat or a Republican," witness Michael Soder told WLEX. "She said, 'Republican.' He said, 'Okay,' then asked some other girl. By that time, some of my friends were running out and yelling for us to leave, and I tried to stay behind to see if ... I mean, I didn't know what to do. I wanted to help, but I knew I should get out of there."

He struck two female victims, causing non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

One victim was transported to the hospital and another was treated and released.

Adkins was taken into custody after a brief struggle and transported to the hospital with self-inflicted injuries, police said.

Investigators are working to determine a motive in the attack.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.