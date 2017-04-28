Graves Co. Sheriff's Office investigating mower theft

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a mower theft from a business in the Hickory, Kentucky area.
On April 26, the sheriff's office responded to Horizon Lawn and Tractor where the business owner reported a theft of a Zero Turn Turf Tiger Scag mower. The mower was reportedly stolen between Thursday, April 20 and the day of the report.
Horizon Lawn and Tractor is now offering a $1,000 reward to the person who provides information to the sheriff's office that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 270-247-4501.
