Gooden gets key to city 31 years after Mets World Series win

NEW YORK (AP) - Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has gotten a key to the city 31 years after the team's thrilling World Series win over the Boston Red Sox.
Teammates from the 1986 Mets including Darryl Strawberry, Jesse Orosco and Bobby Ojeda (oh-HEY'-duh) joined Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) for Friday's ceremony honoring Gooden.
Gooden says it's a day he "never thought would happen."
Gooden won the Cy Young Award in 1985 and was selected for four All-Star Games. But he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. He told ESPN in 2011 he missed the 1986 World Series parade because he was getting high.
Friday's event was part of a documentary about Gooden and Strawberry being produced by sports radio host Amy Heart.
Strawberry says it meant the world "to have this day" with his friend and the mayor.
___
This story has been corrected to show John Franco and Mookie Wilson did not attend the event.
