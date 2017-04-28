Owensboro restaurant to relocate - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro restaurant to relocate

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

An Owensboro restaurant will relocate to a new building on Highway 54. 

Shogun's new location will be right across from The Springs Medical Lab. Management says the plan is to move in this fall.

The new location will offer a drive-thru and some new menu items. 

The current location on Wildcat Way will not stay open after the move. 

