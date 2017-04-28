Louisville Parks unveil new app

Metro Parks and Rec unveiled its new app Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Parks and Recreation unveiled its new app Friday.

Along with GPS maps and booking, there's a calendar of programs and events.

App users can also find shelter and pavilion rental information.

"So if you're in a park and you say, 'I want something to eat, where's the restroom, where's the closest trail head?" Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. "You can all locate that as well."

The app is available in the app store by searching "Louisville Metro Parks and Rec".

Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation manages 120 parks and six parkways on more than 13,000 acres of land.

