Paducah, KY man facing charges for allegedly menacing, harassing man at gas station

A McCracken County man was arrested after a Paducah police officer recognized him as the man who harassed and threatened a young black man in early April at a gas station.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was pulling into a gasoline station on Lone Oak Road when the incident occurred on April 11.

He said he had music playing in his car, and a man next to him called him a derogatory name and told him turn up his music, “so the rest of the (derogatory term) can hear it.”

The victim said the man followed him into the gas station and continued to harass him, pointing out to the victim that he had a gun openly carried on his hip.

The victim called 911 when the man left and provided a description of the truck, including a partial license plate and the fact that there was a Confederate flag attached to the truck.

Officer Will Gilbert reviewed surveillance video from the gas station and recognized the man as Terry L. Rodgers, 63, of Paducah.

A vehicle registered to Rodgers matches the description of the one provided by the victim.

Gilbert obtained a warrant charging Rodgers with second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and harassment.

Rodgers was arrested at his home Wednesday morning and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

