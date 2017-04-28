New U.S. Army Human Resource Command leader named

FT. KNOX (WAVE) - The U.S. Army Human Resource Command got a new leader Friday.

Major General Jason T. Evans took over for Major General Thomas C. Seamands after a change of command ceremony.

Evans returns to Fort Knox from the Pentagon. He served as Director of Military Personnel Management.

He previously served in command and staff positions in the continental United States, Italy, Somalia, Kosovo, Germany and Iraq

"It's an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to command the Army's key personnel readiness organization supporting the Army's number one priority, and that's readiness," Evans said. "I am excited about being at HRC a fourth time. I look forward to serving with the HRC team."

His many awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), the Legion of Merit (with two Oak Leaf Clusters), Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with four Oak Leaf Clusters).

