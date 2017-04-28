Rand Paul talks replacing Obamacare during Louisville meeting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Senator Rand Paul hosted a discussion in Louisville about replacing the Affordable Care Act, commonly called Obamacare.

Paul met with employees of Sterling G. Thompson Insurance to talk about market-based, patient-centered policies. Paul said wants to see people get into the group market, regardless of what their employers offer.

"The way I would help people get insurance is to try to drive the prices down, allow people to join a buying pool like a co-op," said Paul, "and I think there are ways we can help people, but I don't think the government, particularly at the federal level, is very good at distributing healthcare."

Paul also said that his biggest issue with the Republican health care bill was that billions of dollars went to insurance companies.

