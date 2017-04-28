Thomas heads to sister's funeral after Celtics beat Bulls

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drive to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade during the first quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.

BOSTON (AP) - Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas headed to his sister's funeral Saturday after scoring 12 points to help Boston beat Chicago and advance in the playoffs.

Thomas' cousin, Johari Thomas, confirmed to The Associated Press that the Celtics star would fly to Tacoma, Washington, for the funeral after the Celtics defeated the Bulls 105-83 in Chicago on Friday night to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Teammate Avery Bradley said depending on logistics, he was planning to attend the funeral, which begins at noon PT.

The Celtics will host Washington in Game 1 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

"If I'm not able to be there, I'm going to make sure I'm supporting him however I can to let him know I'm here for him during this time," Bradley said.

Chyna Thomas, 22, died in a car accident on April 15, the day before the Celtics began their playoff series against the Bulls.

She was a registered cornea donor and her corneas will benefit two recipients, according to an obituary in the News Tribune of Tacoma.

"We can only pray that the recipients will see life through Chyna's free-spirited eyes," it said.

