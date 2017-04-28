Meet the Woman Who Knew American Pharoah Would be a Star

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - American Pharoah captured the world's attention in 2015 when he won the Triple Crown. But he captured the attention of one woman when he was just a few months old.

Frances Relihan worked as farm manager of Vinery Farm near Lexington. One of her jobs was to care for the foals, including the one who was then just known as the colt of Little Princess Emma. She says weaning him from his Mother was easier than with other foals because of his easy-going nature. And then there was that natural talent.

“He just moved so well," Frances said. "Have a very fluid way of going, as we say.”

Frances grew up with horses in Ireland before moving to the United States 20 years ago. She says she’ll never forget what she spotted one evening on the farm.

"He just took off running across the field,” Frances recalls. “I was like gosh, that's a nice foal."

His sire, Pioneer of the Nile, wasn’t a proven stallion yet. Frances called the colt’s owner, Ahmed Zayat, to tell him her thoughts.

"I said that's a really good foal. Probably best foal we have on the farm,” Frances said. “Turned out it was. By a long shot,” she said laughing.

Her early analysis raised Frances’ own stock among horse people.

She now works for Sumaya Farm in Bourbon County as a blood stock consultant for the owner Oussama Aboughazale.

That farms manager, Jody Alexander, calls Frances “a tremendous horse person.” And says she “has an excellent eye for confirmation. She knows how to prep a horse well for a sale.”

Part of Frances’ job now is to help determine matings. Currently on Sumaya Farm there are five American Pharoah foals.

Of course the big question is, does Frances see in any American Pharoah foals what she saw in a young American Pharoah?

“It’s yet to be determined if he really has the wow factor that American Pharoah had. But I would classify this as a very good foal,” Frances

said while petting a colt out of Alpha Spirit.



She is seeing another American Pharoah quality too among his foals. One that made people fall in love with him.

"That's one of the things that struck everybody who had any association with American Pharoah. His temperament,” Frances said. “And I guess we would say in human terms, his personality."

While we were there we had a hard time keeping the young horses from wanting to play with our tripod and photographer’s pockets.

Frances says she used to look at the Triple Crown as a legend. It’s one she got to live out in person. Zayat invited Frances to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby and she was there too when he captured the Belmont win and the Triple Crown.

"That's going to go down as one of the all time moments of my life,” Frances said.

And just maybe, there will be another fairy tale ending.

