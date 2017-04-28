Close to a dozen blighted homes in Dawson Springs costing city thousands

There are ruins of what used to be a home on Railroad avenue, from its owner tearing it down after it caught on fire. But the debris is still there.

"That's what it looked like two years ago, This is it, he didn't haul it away he didn't clear it," says Code Enforcement officer Fred Rawley.

Since then it's been an eyesore for neighbors,

"It's been a mess, it's ridiculous I think the city ought to have to have done something before now," said neighbor Hilda Holman.

It's one of 11 properties in Dawson springs that are up for auction next month. The owner is all the way up in New York. We gave him a call, but he didn't answer.

"Completely wide open to the elements we have no windows no doors" the inside of it is completely stripped," Rawley says.

The code enforcement officer says the owner is behind on paying off violations of city code. The city's considering forgiving the daily penalties on the properties, out of fear that they may be too expensive for a buyer. But whoever buys them must pay off the fines that the previous owner didn't pay. The city council plans to meet with the owner next month.

