Body cam reveals more about shooting involving Shively officer

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police released body camera video of an armed man who was shot by police after calling 911 and threatening suicide. William Bordeau made the call and Officer Chad Kolter was the responding officer.

Officer Kolter arrived at Bordeau's home on Valley View Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The body camera starts recording while Kolter is still in his cruiser.

Video shows Kolter approaching the back of the house. He finds William Bordeau in an unattached garage telling Bordeau to put down his gun.

The body camera captures a blurry image of 59-year-old Bordeau sitting in the garage, holding something up to his head.

Officer Kolter tells Bordeau to put down the gun nine times. Bordeau makes a movement and Kolter shots.

Shively Police say Bordeau was hit twice. The video shows him hit in the shoulder and the officer says in the video, he believes Bordeau was also hit in the leg.

After firing his weapon Kolter calls for EMS.

This is the first time Shively Police are releasing body camera video for an officer-involved shooting.

Kolter has served four years as a Shively Police officer.

"Officer Kolter was the first one on scene," Sergeant Josh Myers said. "Unfortunately it was a very busy day yesterday and that would normally be a two-man run. But he had made the run and got there before anyone else could, and he had already engaged the subject before anyone else arrived."

Bordeau's last known condition stable.

Sergeant Myers says in the last year, officers were called to Bordeau's residence once for a matter unrelated to Thursday's incident.

Per protocol, Kolter will be on administrative reassignment while LMPD's Public Integrity Unit investigates.

Sergeant Myers says Kolter has never been investigated by PIU. Kolter is in the middle of an open lawsuit alleging that he used excessive force on a man in the back of an ambulance in 2015.

