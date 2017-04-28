Paducah, KY fugitive arrested after being found hiding in attic

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Paducah man on numerous outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants at a Paducah home on Friday.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies had been searching for Marlon D. Brown, 43, for the past several months regarding numerous outstanding warrants in Kentucky and Illinois. On Friday afternoon detectives and deputy US Marshals found Brown hiding in an attic inside a home located at 3219 Alabama Street.

Brown was taken in custody with the assistance of the Sheriff Department’s K-9 Pepo.

Detectives conducted a search of the home and found marijuana floating in the toilet, digital scales and $3,351 in US currency that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

The investigation revealed that Brown had flushed drugs down the toilet when law enforcement arrived at the home.

Jodi Pendergrass, 38, a resident of 3219 Alabama Street, was also arrested. The investigation revealed that Pendergrass was aware that Brown was wanted and that she had assisted him into the attic. Pendergrass was also found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana.

Brown is charged with outstanding warrants (5), fugitive from another state (Illinois), tampering with physical evidence, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pendergrass was charged with hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Brown and Pendergrass were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

