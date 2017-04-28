Felix Hernandez to miss 3-4 weeks with shoulder bursitis

CLEVELAND (AP) - Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez is expected to miss three to four weeks because of bursitis in his right shoulder.
Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday after he pitched only two innings in his start at Detroit the previous night. He allowed four runs and threw 48 pitches. Hernandez is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five starts this season.
Outfielder Mitch Haniger, also injured Tuesday, has a Grade 2 sprain of his right oblique and is expected to be out three to four weeks. He's batting .338 with four homers and 16 RBIs.
Both players underwent testing Friday in Seattle.
Hernandez, 31, has made at least 30 starts for the Mariners every season from 2006-15 before missing almost two months with a calf injury in 2016.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
New, creative but more high-tech methods may finally be turning the tide in the fight against invasive speciesMore >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House, but the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.More >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
The last of four Arkansas executions over an eight-day period has prompted calls for an investigation after the inmate lurched and convulsed while strapped to the gurneyMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
United Airlines moved to staunch criticism _ and any customer defections _ by reaching a settlement with David Dao, the passenger dragged off one of its planes two weeks ago and issuing new policies designed to prevent similar customer service failuresMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
Investigations intensified into President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Thursday as the Pentagon watchdog joined lawmakers in probing payments he accepted from foreign sourcesMore >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
President Donald Trump has told leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not immediately bolt the North American Free Trade Agreement.More >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
The Trump administration tells lawmakers it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson says he expects to release an agenda within the next few months that delivers "bang for the buck," partly by encouraging more private-sector collaborationMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>
A mysterious drop in the harvest of two of the most popular worms for sport fishermen is proving expensive for anglers and threatening a way of lifeMore >>