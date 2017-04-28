April the giraffe baby-naming time is almost over - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

April the giraffe baby-naming time is almost over

April the giraffe and her yet-to-be-named son. (Source: Animal Adventure Park/YouTube) April the giraffe and her yet-to-be-named son. (Source: Animal Adventure Park/YouTube)

(RNN) - April the giraffe's calf's name will be revealed Monday. You can vote until Sunday. 

You can also name a pair of eaglets. 

At aprilthegiraffe.com, 10 choices are offered for the name of the famous male calf: Alyssa's Choice, Apollo, Geoffrey, Gio, Harpur, Noah, Ollie, Patch, Patches and Unity.  

Voting will cost $5.00. Each vote costs $1, and there's a minimum of 5 votes. 

Animal Adventure Park says proceeds from the contest will go to giraffe conservation efforts, care of the private zoo's residents, and a charity that helps families whose children experience unexpected medical expenses. 

Choosing Alysa, one of April's handlers, allows Alysa to choose the calf's name. 

Gio is a name supported by the family of a a six-year-old Massachusetts boy who liked giraffes. He died April 12, five days before April gave birth, from a congenital heart defect.

After 16 months of pregnancy, April gave birth to the calf, which measured 5 ft. 9 in. and weighed 129 pounds. The event was livestreamed by 1.2 million YouTube viewers. 

The zoo is in Harpursville, NY, about 130 miles northwest of New York City. 

Two bald eaglets are awaiting names, and you can vote on them at the U.S. Arboretum site until 11:59 p.m. April 30. The winning names will be announced May 3 at the U.S. Arboretum.  

The choices for the names of eaglets are listed in pairs: Stars and Stripes, Honor and Glory, Peace and Harmony, and Anacostia and Potomac.

The eaglets, which hatched March 29 and March 30, are the offspring of Mr. President and The First Lady. 

One bald eaglet's leg became dangerously lodged in a hole in its stick-nest, and a human freed the bird. 

