The Latest: Arkansas toddler found dead, 2nd child missing

MENA, Ark. (AP) - The Latest on two relatives found dead and missing children in Arkansas (all times local):
6:15 p.m.
Investigators say one of two Arkansas children reported missing after their mother's body was found in a creek has been found dead, and teams are still searching for the other child.
Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer says the body of 2-year-old Acelynn Wester was found in a heavily wooded area Friday near the town of Cove, not far from where her mother's body was located earlier this week.
The children's great-uncle was found dead Thursday at his home in a nearby town.
The deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Sawyer says the girl's 9-year-old brother, Reilly Scarbrough, is still missing. The sheriff says officers from eight agencies are searching for him.
The children hadn't been seen since at least Sunday.
___
3:45 p.m.
Arkansas authorities say the great-uncle of two missing children has been found dead in his home not far from where the body of the children's mother was found in a creek earlier this week.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Steven Payne was found dead Thursday in his home in Hatfield in far western Arkansas.
Hatfield is about 4 miles southwest of where the body of Payne's niece - 43-year-old Bethany Jo Wester of Mena - was found this week.
Sheriff Scott Sawyer told reporters the deaths are being investigated as homicides and the search continues for Wester's two children, 9-year-old Reilly Scarbrough and 2-year-old Acelynn Wester.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says the children were last seen late last week. Authorities say they're considered endangered.
