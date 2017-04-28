Owensboro man buys Gabe's shopping center

An Owensboro man is ready to refresh an area of town near Gabe's Tower so he bought Gabe's shopping center.

Adam Patterson said the idea hit him back in September, but it had nothing to do with business. He said this has everything to do with his ministry, and he plans to bring his church into one of the spaces.

Patterson said he purchased the building for $1.2-million, and he plans to take advantage of the Triplett Twist project money to make the front of the building look nice. Current tenants can stay. He said he wants to give the people on that side of town a nice shopping center once again. He also said this was a great opportunity for his church, Awakening, to start helping the people in that area.

"We're going to bring that part of town back to how it used to be so it can be beautified and that our town can be a town that is restored, and that it shows love and is just consumed by the fire of God," Patterson said.

Patterson says he plans to team up with the city on this project. He also says his church already has ideas on how they plan to help people out in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.