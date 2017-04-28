Owensboro man buys Gabe's shopping center

Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a string of suspicious fires that happened over a period of 22 days.More >>
Frances Relihan worked as farm manager of Vinery Farm near Lexington. One of her jobs was to care for the foals, including the one who was then just known as the colt of Little Princess Emma, American Pharoah.More >>
Hit-and-miss showers are expected in parts of WAVE Country on Friday, just ahead of more widespread wet weather on Saturday.More >>
Shively police released body camera video of an armed man who was shot by police after calling 911 and threatening suicide. William Bordeau made the call and Officer Chad Kolter was the responding officer.More >>
