"Inmates don't always tell the truth." Jail officials fire back after new lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers working inside Louisville's jail are at risk. That's one of the concerns of one prisoner who is now suing, saying tensions inside the jail are going to explode.

In front of a judge Thursday, he blamed the overcrowding and those in charge.

James Lang claims he's not received food or medicine on several occasions and says inmates are stacked on top of one another.

"Not only endangers my life and the lives of other prisoners, but the lives of correctional officers," Lang said. "These are safety violations that are immediate, that they are dangerous and they are deliberately permitted."

The jail's Assistant Director Steve Durham admitted the jail's population is backlogged because state prisoners are not being taken by the state. He says the jail is safe and run as efficiently as possible.

"Nobody is at a risk of harm, nobody is going without medical care," Durham said. "Nobody's going without proper food."

He also told the judge they've passed state inspections.

"Yeah I understand it's not as comfortable as a person wants it, but it's jail," Durham said.

It's no secret, the jail has been under a lot of scrutiny. Another lawsuit claims they hold prisoners longer than they should. There's a city audit looking into that, too. Then there's a stack of grievances filed by the union and a looming no confidence vote against the jail's director Mark Bolton.

"This is more than just a jail problem, this is more than just an inmate problem, this is a state problem," Durham said.

Lang told the judge inmates are boiling, and officers are at risk.

"We don't want to see us harmed, we don't want to see them harmed," Lang said.

The judge is now reviewing Lang's claims, which Durham says are easy to disprove.

"Inmates don't always tell the truth," Durham said.

For this past week, Durham says the state has picked up 204 inmates to help alleviate the problem. Meanwhile Louisville Mayor, Greg Fischer added 15 new correction officer positions for the jail in his 2017-2018 budget.

