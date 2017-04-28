Former PRP and WKU star Taywan Taylor selected by Titans in NFL Draft

TAYWAN TAYLOR SELECTED IN THIRD ROUND BY TENNESSEE TITANS

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Taywan Taylor’s football journey continues to head south on Interstate 65 as he was selected in the third round (No. 72 overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Taylor becomes the second-highest draft pick in program history, following offensive lineman Forrest Lamp’s selection at No. 38 earlier in the draft.

It was a calculated move by the Titans who traded up into the No. 72 slot with the New England Patriots to get Taylor. In the process, Tennessee surrendered the 83rd and 124th picks while adding No. 72 and No. 200.

After a stellar prep career at Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park, Taylor made his first stop on his journey down I-65 when he arrived on The Hill in 2013. Four short years later, Taylor owned nearly every receiving record in the books. He owns the career records for receiving yards (4,234), receptions (253) and receiving touchdowns (41) as well as the single-season marks in all of those categories at 1,730 yards, 98 catches and 17 touchdowns – a mark he hit in both his junior and senior campaign.

Now, he heads south once more to Nashville.

Taylor is the 33rd draft selection in program history and first taken by the Tennessee Titans since their relocation to the Music City. As the Houston Oilers, the franchise selected Eddie Preston in the 11th round (301 overall) of the 1980 draft and Mike McCoy in the eighth round (183 overall) of the 1974 draft. Since 2013, WKU has posted eight draft selections, tied for the most in C-USA.

Over his four-year career, the Hilltoppers won 39 games including three consecutive bowl championships and two consecutive Conference USA titles. As a captain on the 2016 squad, Taylor racked up first team All-Conference USA honors and was a two-time semifinalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver. He was named a second team All-American in 2015 by ProFootballFocus.com.

The Hilltoppers became the first team in the Commonwealth and in Conference USA to have a pair of draft picks through the first 72 picks. Within state lines, they are the only program with a draft pick inside the first 72.

At the time of the pick, only six schools in the country had more draft selections than the Hilltoppers (Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Washington, and Michigan), and WKU was tied with Florida State, Clemson and Colorado with two.

Official release from WKU sports information