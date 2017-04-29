IU's Feeney selected in third round of NFL Draft

FEENEY SELECTED IN THIRD ROUND BY CHARGERS

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana offensive lineman Dan Feeney was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round and with the 71st overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft on Friday evening in Philadelphia.



Feeney is the second Hoosiers o-lineman in as many years to hear his name called on day two, joining Jason Spriggs of the Green Bay Packers (round 2, 48th selection in 2016). It is the first time since 2010 (Rodger Saffold, Rams) and 2011 (James Brewer, Giants) IU offensive linemen were drafted in consecutive years.



An Orland Park, Ill., native, Feeney is the third Indiana standout selected by the Chargers and the first since quarterback Trent Green (round 8, 222nd selection) in 1993. The Chargers also took defensive tackle Jack Hoffman in 1976 (round 15, 407th selection).



Feeney (2015-16), a two-time captain, became just the fourth player in program history to earn first team All-America status twice and just the third to earn first team honors in back-to-back seasons: Anthony Thompson (1988-89), John Isenbarger (1967-68) and Pete Pihos (1943, 45).



He started the first 41 games of his career at right guard and the final five at right tackle. In those 46 games, Feeney allowed just two sacks in 3,355 snaps.



Feeney is the seventh Hoosier drafted since 2014 and the fourth, one each from 2014-17, to go off the board in the first three rounds. The last time IU had a draftee in the opening three rounds over four straight seasons was from 1992-95.

Official release by IU sports information