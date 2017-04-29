WKU's Forrest Lamp is highest drafted Topper in history, goes 38th to Chargers

FORREST LAMP BECOMES HIGHEST DRAFT SELECTION IN PROGRAM HISTORY; SECOND ROUND TO THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

SARASOTA, Fla. — He contributed to WKU’s first-ever FBS bowl appearance. He started on WKU’s first-ever bowl championship team. He captained WKU’s first-ever FBS conference championship. And on Friday, Forrest Lamp became WKU’s highest-ever draft selection when he was selected No. 38 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft.

From Sarasota, near his native Venice, Fla., Lamp received the phone call from the Chargers at 7:35 p.m. ET as he became WKU’s first-ever second round pick and learned where his NFL career would begin. It was a culmination of years of hard work and effort for Lamp to reach this milestone, both for his family and for the Hilltoppers.

Lamp becomes the 32nd draft selection in program history and the first Hilltopper to be taken by the Charges. Prior to Lamp’s selection, cornerback Joseph Jefferson set the standard for draft selections on The Hill when he was taken in the third round (No. 74 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2002 draft.

Over his four-year career on The Hill, Lamp started all 51 games he played in including a stretch of 39 straight at left tackle. A model of consistency both in health and fundamentals, Lamp missed just two games in his career, those coming during the Hilltoppers’ 2016 championship campaign.

The former All-American is also the highest-ever draft selection among Conference USA offensive linemen and only the second second-round selection the league has produced at the position in its 20-plus years. He made history as WKU’s first USA Today All-American in 2016, earning second team honors from the publication. Prior to Lamp’s selection at No. 38, Houston’s Sebastian Vollmer was the highest C-USA offensive lineman at pick 58 to the Patriots in 2009.

A two-time team captain, Lamp did not allow a single sack over his final two seasons on The Hill despite the Hilltoppers throwing a total of 1,025 passes. He allowed just five quarterback pressures in his final season as he cemented his position as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen.