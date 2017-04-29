More than 100 international passengers stuck in Louisville after extreme flight delays

This is reportedly the plane involved in the incident. (Source: Jeff Knight/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPDATE: According to a spokesperson for Louisville International Airport: All passengers have been cleared by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and are on charter buses to Cincinnati.

A charter flight bound from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic was reportedly supposed to land in Cincinnati at 6:00 p.m. Friday Instead, its 140 passengers went through several delays and diversions before winding up at Louisville International Airport, according to multiple passengers that have reached out to WAVE 3 News.

After the many delays, the passengers are reportedly not being allowed to depart due to a lack of U.S. Customs agents to perform the security checks to let them off the international flight.

A spokeswoman from Louisville International Airport, confirmed the flight was diverted to Louisville, and weather was a factor in that. She also confirmed that Louisville International has no U.S. Customs passenger clearing facility. The airport is equipped to clear international packages, but not passengers.

Glenn Utz, a dentist from Florence, KY, is among the passengers and called WAVE 3 News to report the information.

According to Utz, the flight was with Swift Airlines by Vacation Express. It was supposed to leave Punta Cana around 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Another passenger, who identified himself as John, said the flight was supposed to last three and a half hours, and it has now turned into an over 10-hour ordeal.

According to information from the passengers, the flight was two hours delayed leaving the Dominican Republic. They stopped in North Carolina to refuel, and were then diverted from Cincinnati to Louisville due to weather.

John claimed they have been given just small water bottles, and no food in the 10 hours. The toilets on board are reportedly not functional.

Both passengers confirmed a young, pregnant woman was taken off the plane with a medical emergency.

American Red Cross spokeswoman Amber Youngblood confirmed to WAVE 3 News that the airport reached out to their organization, and a Disaster Action Team has been sent to help the passengers.

"We will be providing cots, blankets, bottled, water and other humanitarian needs," Youngblood said.

The Airport spokesperson said charter buses and other forms of alternate transportation were trying to be secured for the passengers. She also said they are reaching out to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents who are certified in passenger clearance.

We've reached out to the airlines, and are awaiting responses from them.

This story will be updated.

