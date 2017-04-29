Day 3 dandies: Butt, Perine provide late-round draft value

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). An NFL Draft flag flies near the Rocky statue during the second round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Philadelphia.

By RALPH D. RUSSOAP College Football Writer

Four rounds of the NFL draft left and plenty of talented players to go around.

Remember, Dak Prescott was selected last season in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys.

These picks are plenty important and here are some players who could provide some second-day value on Saturday.

Jake Butt, TE, 6-foot-5, 246 lbs., Michigan

Butt probably would have been picked in the first two days of the draft, but he blew out his knee in the Orange Bowl against Florida State and is still recovering. He caught 97 passes in his final two seasons and looked like the prototypical chain-moving, reliable tight end.

Josh Dobbs, QB, 6-3, 216, Tennessee

There was a lot of buzz about Dobbs late in the draft process, with comparisons to Prescott. Like Prescott, Dobbs was a dangerous and powerful runner. Unlike Prescott, Dobbs has truly refined his accuracy. Dobbs also receives high marks for character, smarts and leadership.

Dorian Johnson, OG, 6-5, 300, Pittsburgh

Hard to get overly excited about taking a guard, but Johnson is a player that could play as a rookie. Consistent and sound. Plug and play.

Desmond King, CB/S, 5-10, 201, Iowa

King was a cornerback in the Big Ten, and a really good one with 11 interceptions in his last two seasons. His size and speed have scouts thinking a move to safety might be in order in the NFL. Was also a productive kick returner. In a deep draft for defensive backs, King was hurt by a low ceiling, but he has a high floor.

Carl Lawson, DE, 6-2, 261, Auburn

Injuries plagued Lawson throughout his college career. First a knee than a hip. Healthy last season, he showed he can be a pass-rushing force with nine sacks.

Samaje Perine, RB, 5-11, 233, Oklahoma

Perine is 233 pounds of hard-working power running back. Not much flash, but he ran for more than 4,000 yards in three seasons with the Sooners.

Anthony Walker, LB, 6-1, 238, Northwestern

Walker was all over the field as a sophomore, making 122 tackles and earning all-Big Ten honors. He was not quite as productive last season as a junior, but he still left early. Good instincts and solid in pass coverage makes him a linebacker who might be able to stay on the field in some long-yardage situations.

Six more players with a chance to be late-round gems:

- Oklahoma receiver Dede Westbrook

- Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett

- San Diego State running back Donnel Pumphrey

- Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds

- Clemson defensive tackle Carlos Watkins

- Washington defensive tackle Elijah Qualls

