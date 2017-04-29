Okolona road shut down due to deadly crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Okolona road shut down due to deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Roads are closed and a motorcyclist is dead after a wreck early Saturday morning.

The call came in around 1:00 a.m., Metrosafe confirmed.

Preston Highway is closed in the area of Canal Street in Okolona.

No other information is available at this time.

