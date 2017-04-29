KDF Marathon/ Mini Marathon delayed, Great Balloon Race canceled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KDF Marathon/ Mini Marathon delayed, Great Balloon Race canceled

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and Mini Marathon have been delayed until 8 a.m.

The Great Balloon Race has been canceled for Saturday morning due to weather conditions.

