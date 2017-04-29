KDF Marathon/ Mini Marathon delayed to 9 a.m., Great Balloon Race canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Due to inclement weather, the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and Mini Marathon has been delayed again, this time until 9 a.m.

The original start time was 7:30 a.m. It was pushed back 30 minutes due to weather Saturday morning and now KDF officials say they are delaying until 9 a.m. They are asking participants to take shelter in their car.

The Great Balloon Race has been canceled for Saturday morning due to weather conditions.

