KDF Marathon/ Mini Marathon delayed to 9 a.m., Great Balloon Race canceled

The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and Mini Marathon have been delayed.More >>
Combined with a warm front making a northward jog, we’ll be closely watching for thunderstorm development that will have the potential to become severe.More >>
Roads are closed and a motorcyclist is dead after a wreck on Okolona early Saturday morning.More >>
A charter flight bound from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic was reportedly supposed to land in Cincinnati at 6:00 p.m. Friday Instead, its 140 passengers went through several delays and diversions before winding up at Louisville International Airport, where they now wait on the Tarmac, according to multiple passengers that have reached out to WAVE 3 News.More >>
Officers working inside Louisville's jail are at risk. That's one of the concerns of one prisoner who is now suing, saying tensions inside the jail are going to explode.More >>
