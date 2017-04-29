KDF Marathon/ Mini Marathon start delayed; Great Balloon Race canceled

Frances Relihan worked as farm manager of Vinery Farm near Lexington. One of her jobs was to care for the foals, including the one who was then just known as the colt of Little Princess Emma, American Pharoah.More >>
The Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and Mini Marathon have been delayed.More >>
Combined with a warm front making a northward jog, we’ll be closely watching for thunderstorm development that will have the potential to become severe.More >>
Roads are closed and a motorcyclist is dead after a wreck on Okolona early Saturday morning.More >>
A charter flight bound from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic was reportedly supposed to land in Cincinnati at 6:00 p.m. Friday Instead, its 140 passengers went through several delays and diversions before winding up at Louisville International Airport, where they now wait on the Tarmac, according to multiple passengers that have reached out to WAVE 3 News.More >>
