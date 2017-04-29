100 days in, Melania starting to embrace first lady role

Breaking down President Trump's Twitter account gives a view inside the mind and habits of the commander-in-chief.

First lady Melania Trump has increased her public appearances in the last week. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - As President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office, first lady Melania Trump is just getting comfortable in her new role.

Melania Trump made a rare solo appearance in Washington at a children's hospital Friday. It was the third straight day of public events for the first lady, who has spent much of her time in private - and in New York rather than Washington.

She was at the hospital to dedicate a garden, and give some insight into what platforms she will advocate for while her husband serves as president.

"It has always been my belief that the nurturing and positive environment is vital to the health and well-being of all children," Melania Trump said.

She has been reluctant to embrace the role, and it wasn't until late March that she gave her first formal on-camera remarks at the 2017 secretary of state's International Woman of Courage Awards.

Her lack of visibility is partly because she chose to stay at Trump Tower in New York with her 11-year-old son Barron, through the end of the school year.

Yet, slowly, she has been inching into the public eye.

At the Easter egg roll, she spent time with children, and she's increasingly at the president's side, even reminding him to put his hand over his heart during the playing of the national anthem.

It's a much different picture that on inauguration day when President Trump awkwardly left her behind while greeting the Obamas at the White House.

And the learning curve has been steep.

In February, the first lady of Japan, accompanied her husband to Washington, but Melania was noticeably absent. She instead joined the party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida for a trip to a botanical garden.

Several weeks later, when Queen Raina of Jordan visited, Melania was there to greet her.

During the campaign, Melania promised to combat cyber bullying as first lady, but she's not addressed that topic as of yet. Most recently she's focused on women's empowerment and access to education.

As she continues to define her causes, she is also expected to build her East Wing staff. Her hiring pace lags behind other first ladies, perhaps because she is not yet living in Washington.

It's still unclear when she will make her final move to the White House, but there are signs that the wheels are in motion. The official White House interior decorator, appointed by the first lady, continues to make the house a home for the Trumps.

