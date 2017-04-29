AP Source: FIFA panel reviewing Sheikh Ahmad's candidacy

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE- In this Monday, Oct. 26, 2015 file photo, Asian Olympic leader Kuwaiti Sheik Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Washington Hilton, in Washington. Ahmad denies claims...

By GRAHAM DUNBARAP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) - A FIFA panel is actively reviewing the candidacy of Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmad for a May 8 election after court allegations he bribed an Asian soccer official.

A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press that FIFA's Review Committee which judges candidates' integrity began looking at Sheikh Ahmad's case on Friday.

The person requested anonymity because the review is confidential.

The panel, chaired by Portuguese lawyer Miguel Maduro, can remove candidates from FIFA elections.

The sheikh seeks to retain his FIFA Council seat representing Asia.

Sheikh Ahmad denies any wrongdoing after FIFA audit committee member Richard Lai of Guam pleaded guilty Thursday to financial corruption charges in Brooklyn federal court.

Lai said Kuwaiti soccer officials paid him around $850,000 in bribes for his influence and recruiting other FIFA voters.

