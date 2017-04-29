Sloppy Morning at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Stormy weather and dark clouds at Churchill made for light day on the track this morning. Only four of the Derby contenders took to the track during the 8:30 window. Among them, once beaten McCraken trained by Ian Wilkes. Wilkes is a Derby veteran, but this is actually his first time in the race as a head trainer for a contender. "You don't ever want to come in having a 100-1 shot just to fill up the race. You know, coming in where you feel like you have a legitimate chance, I think that's very important," said Wilkes.

Also on the track, J Boys Echo, trained by Louisville native, Dale Romans. "If things fall into place, he can get the money," claims Romans. J Boys Echo got in a full work despite the conditions, and Romans came away confident. "He worked good this morning. It was perfect. It was actually what we were looking for," said Romans. "He's just healthy and happy right now. He's never run poorly. And if you checked of a lot of boxes for what you want coming into this race, he checks most of them off," said Romans. Of course, Romans is still looking for his first win in the Kentucky Derby. He says if that happens next Saturday expect a huge party out on Fourth Street.

