Marathon and Minimarathon runners push through weather delays

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With three weather delays, it was a slow start for the Kentucky Derby Festival's 44th Marathon and Minimarathon. The race was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. but runs sought shelter until the race began around 9:15 a.m.

"I think for the marathoners it is especially [challenging], because they expect to get out there and race and they already prepped with nutrition and everything," Dustin Beats said.

Dustin Beats was one of thousands of runners who showed up today, he was calm about the delays.

"I actually prefer abnormal running conditions. Rain, snow, whatever it is I prefer that," Beats said.

10,000 runners took off in the rain. About 1,000 runners were running for charity expected to bring in $250,000.

Others were running to place. The Minimarathon men's winner from Kenya ran 13.1 miles in 1:03:06. The women's division winner from Ethiopia came in at 1:12:17.

"It was fun seeing all the Derby themes along the race and they played Old Kentucky Home. People in the bluegrass state are really friendly," Lyn Marsh said.

Marsh is from Indiana and this was her first race in Louisville.

Mike Berry, with Kentucky Derby Festival says the race is a great time to show runner from all over the city, the state, and the country what Derby is about.

“This is one of the events of the festivals that touches so many different neighborhoods. We are downtown for the start and finish but you run through Old Louisville and Beechmont. The marathon goes through Iroquois park and Cherokee park,"

Berry said.

Runners supported other runners at the finish line. EMS saved one man who went into cardiac arrest at the finish line. Berry says the goal is to keep all runners safe which is why he stands by his decision to delay the race.

"As an organization and as race organizers we are looking out for everyone's safety. But ya know these folks are resilient you don't just decide this morning that you want to run 13.1 or 26.2 miles," Berry said.

There are more Minimarathon runners than marathon runners, and the final first place times for the men's division was 2:26:52 and for the women 2:50:30.

