Man found dead on River Park Dr. identified

A 19-year-old was found dead in the 3000 block of River Park Drive on Friday. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was found dead in the Russell neighborhood on Friday has been identified.

Jaquay Rodgers, 19, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman struck by multiple vehicles, killed in Okolona

+ Local company offers education in distilling

+ Suspect in Transylvania University machete attack identified

Rodgers' body was found at about 10 a.m. on Friday in an alley in the 3000 block of River Park Drive.

So far, no arrests have been made or suspects named.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.