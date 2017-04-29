KSP searching for missing Webster County woman

On Friday, April 28, officials with the Kentucky State Police were contacted by Carla Mooney of Dixon, Ky in reference to her niece, Katelyn Foster.

Mooney said she had not had contact with her niece.

Katelyn Foster is a 22-year-old white female. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She is 5'0" and weighs about 170 pounds.

She may be in the Morganfield or Henderson, Ky area.



Anyone with information concerning Katelyn Foster's whereabouts is urged to contact the KSP at 1-270-676-3313 or toll-free, in Kentucky, at 1-800-222-5555.

