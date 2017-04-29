LA peace parades mark 25th anniversary of Rodney King riots

(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma). FILE - In this April 30, 1992 file photo, a fire burns out of control at the corner of 67th Street and West Boulevard in South Central Los Angeles. On April 29, 1992, four white police officers were declared innocent in the beat...

(AP Photo/David Longstreath). FILE - In this May 1, 1992 file photo, Rodney King speaks during a news conference in Los Angeles pleading for the end to the rioting and looting that has plagued the city following the verdicts in the trial against four L...

(George Holliday/KTLA Los Angeles via AP). FILE - This March 3, 1991 image made from video provided by KTLA Los Angeles shows police officers beating Rodney King. King was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers for speeding on a Los Angeles ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.

Hundreds of people rallied Saturday at the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues in South Los Angeles where the violence began.

People in the predominantly black community were outraged by the acquittal of four white police officers who beat black motorist Rodney King. Three days of burning, looting and beatings followed, leaving more than 50 people dead.

Rally organizer and South L.A. resident Eric Ares says people were fed up with police violence and political neglect. But Ares says the commemoration looks hopefully toward solving the problems of poverty and violence.

Meanwhile, black residents and Korean-Americans held a peace parade in Koreatown, where many shops were looted and burned in the riot.

Seventy-three-year-old K. Choi says racial relations between African-Americans and Korean-Americans have vastly improved since those bitter times.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.