CAPTURED: Escaped Crittenden Co., KY inmate back in custody

The search for an escaped inmate from the Crittenden County Detention Facility is over.

According to the Benton, Kentucky Police Department's Facebook page, Marshall County Dispatch received information that Brandon Brasher, 31, of Princeton, was possibly staying at a motel in Benton.

Officers with the Benton Police Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police drove throughout the area looking for Brasher and he was reportedly seen leaving the motel on foot with his girlfriend. Chief Tracy Watwood saw a the man and woman standing outside of Pizza Hut.

Chief Watwood, who was off duty, kept an eye on the subject until other officers arrived. Officer Caleb Curtner arrived and saw the couple as they were walking around the backside of the business. Officer Curtner saw the face of the subject as he turned around and recognized him to be Brasher. Brasher was then taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with escape in the second-degree (warrant).

On Saturday, April 29 around 4:05 p.m., Brasher walked away from the jail, located at 208 W Carlisle Street in Marion, Kentucky. He is a Class D felon inmate who was serving time for burglary 3rd degree and receiving stolen property under $10,000.

