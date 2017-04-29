KSP searching for escaped inmate out of Crittenden County

The Kentucky State Police requests the assistance of the public in locating an inmate that escaped custody in Crittenden County and is now on the run.

On Saturday, April 29 around 4:05 p.m., Brandon Brasher walked away from the jail located at 208 W Carlisle Street, Marion.

Brasher was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

He is a Class D felon inmate who was serving time in the Crittenden County Detention Facility for burglary 3rd degree and receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Brandon James Brasher is described as a 31-year-old, white male, 6’03” tall, weighing 215 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911.

