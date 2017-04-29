AP Source: Nationals CF Eaton out for season with hurt knee

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton (2) is safe at first against New York Mets first baseman T.J. Rivera (54) during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington. Eaton was injured on the play.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton (2) is carried off the field after he was injured during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton (2) lies on the field after he was injured on a play at first base during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Washington.

By HOWARD FENDRICHAP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says that Washington Nationals center fielder Adam Eaton will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left knee.

The person confirmed Eaton's status to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, because the Nationals had not made public the severity of the injury.

Eaton went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, one day after hurting his knee during a game.

He was Washington's biggest offseason acquisition, arriving from the Chicago White Sox in a trade. Eaton was hitting .297 with two homers and 13 RBIs, reaching base safely in 20 of 23 games for the NL East leaders.

Fox Sports first reported Eaton's season is over.

