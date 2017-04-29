Madisonville City Administrator retires

A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city.

He was city administrator for the last three years after spending his first 24 as a police lieutenant.

The city held a special goodbye ceremony at the city park clubhouse yesterday.

"27 years here with the city and the greatest people are the ones I got to work with every day and there's 292 of them and they're the backbone of this city," Shockley said.

Fire Chief Greg Brasher will succeed Shockley.

He'll step in right away after shadowing Shockley for the past few months.

