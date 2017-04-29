The Latest: Deputies: Los Angles carjacker shoots, kills 1

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a Los Angeles carjacking and shootings (all times local):
7:15 p.m.
Authorities say a man shot by a carjacker who went on a shooting rampage through several Los Angeles suburbs has died.
Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Saturday night that deputies are searching for the gunman.
Rouzan says it is unclear if the suspect acted alone.
The deputy said that the armed man forced a woman from her green SUV in the community of Pico Rivera.
Investigators say he then fired at three or more people in neighboring communities.
Rouzan says one man shot in the rampage was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The condition of the other victims was not immediately available.
Deputies have set up a command post at a local high school.
___
6:45 p.m.
Authorities in Southern California say they're searching for an armed man who carjacked a woman's SUV before shooting and injuring three other people.
Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2qh17R3) the man stole the car Saturday afternoon in the Los Angeles suburb of Pico Rivera.
Deputies say the woman was unarmed.
Rouzan says deputies believe the same man who stole the SUV next shot three people in the nearby communities of Norwalk and Whittier.
The condition of the victims was not immediately available.
Deputies have set up a command post at a local high school.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
