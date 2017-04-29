The Slice kicks off Kentucky Derby gala season

The Slice is an official Kentucky Derby festival event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and The Slice Charities of Louisville held a gala Saturday night in honor of a local legend.

A Salute to Muhammad Ali: A Life of Inspiration was one of the first events in the Kentucky Derby gala season.

>> DIGITAL DERBY GUIDE: All things Kentucky Derby

Chefs and caterers offered samples of their best dishes. There was also lots of jazz, blues and R&B to keep the party going.

The Slice is an official Kentucky Derby festival event.

This was the event's 13th year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.