WAVE 3 News wins several Kentucky Associated Press Awards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We're excited to announce our WAVE 3 News team received several 2016 Kentucky Associated Press Awards.

Our team and talent won the following awards:

  •  Best Public Affairs- Julian Glover
  •  Best Sports Prep Show - Kent Taylor, Kendrick Haskins, Brian Winner
  •  Best Breaking News - Staff
  •  Best Enterprise Reporting - John Boel, Jeff Knight, R.G. Dunlop
  •  Best News Special of Documentary - Staff
  •  Best Continuing Coverage - Staff
  •  Best Investigative Reporting - John Boel, Doug Druschke
  •  Best TV Editor - Daniel Paxton
  •  Best Evening Newscast - Zak Owens, Becca Gibson, Aaron Ellis

Congratulations to our entire team on these awards.

