One dead in shooting on S. 8th Street

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a deadly shooting in the 1100 block of South 8th Street.

The call came in just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday, Metrosafe confirmed.

Once on scene, police found one person dead.

An LMPD Spokesperson is expected to speak at the scene shortly.

