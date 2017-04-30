Downs After Dark kicks off 2017 Churchill Downs Spring Meet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's that time of year again! The Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, and the 2017 Spring Meet kicked off with Opening Night on Saturday.



“It's a giant adrenaline rush,” Sarah Fisher said. “I get so nervous when they're in the gates. I'm just like whoa let's do this. Let's do this.”

>> DIGITAL DERBY GUIDE: All things Kentucky Derby

Saturday was the second year Churchill Downs and Fund for the Arts launched Derby week together. Thousands filled the stands with betting books in hand, and hats and fascinators on their head.

“It's really the energy,” Annie Blomberg said. “Just the people around they're excited, they're screaming. It's just amazing.”

Onlookers got their betting practice before their big derby bids.

“I'm definitely betting,” Kimberly Carstens said. “I like long shots. I like to bet just the horses who have the best odds.”



“I haven’t had much luck, but the other half has.” Phyllis Burch said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ SLIDESHOW: Images from Saturday's workouts at Churchill Downs

+ Billy Reed: Trainer Sano survives 2 kidnappings, now on brink of Derby win with Gunnevera

“Bet one in the first, two in the second, three in the third and so on,” Larry Heppler said.

Whether you get lucky or not, locals said if you missed Opening Night this time, don't do it again.

”This is a must do,’ Blomberg said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.