Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

REDS-CARDINALS

Rain postpones Reds-Cardinals game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed because of rain.

No makeup day has been announced and a doubleheader on Sunday has been ruled out.

The Cardinals, winners of nine of their past 11, were set to start Mike Leake (3-1, 1.32 ERA). The Reds, who have lost eight of nine games, expected Bronson Arroyo (2-2, 6.86) to make his fifth start of the season.

The teams are scheduled to play at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, but that game is already in question.

The St. Louis region is expecting up to 7 inches of rain during the weekend. Forecasts call for rain throughout Sunday around Busch Stadium.

DRAFT-BENGALS-MIXON BACKLASH

Bengals getting backlash over drafting RB Joe Mixon

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals are facing a backlash over their decision to draft running back Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face while at Oklahoma.

Cincinnati added to its reputation for embracing players with troubled histories when they took Mixon in the second round on Friday night. Even before Mixon arrived in town, the choice was getting panned.

WCPO-TV posted an editorial on Saturday saying the club had gone too far this time. The editorial urged fans to stop buying Bengals tickets and instead donate the money to organizations that work to prevent violence against women.

Bengals owner Mike Brown has a fondness for trying to rehabilitate players with off-field problems. The club signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict after every team passed on him in the 2012 draft, and he wound up suspended by the NFL for illegal hits. Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested again this offseason on misdemeanor charges including assault for a confrontation at a downtown hotel.

The local television station's editorial said that it was "disgraceful" to draft Mixon, who also was suspended for a game last season over a confrontation with a parking attendant

"Enough is enough, Bengals," the editorial said. "We can excuse another season without winning a playoff game. We can't excuse drafting a player like Joe Mixon."

The Bengals planned to make Mixon available to the media when he arrived in town on Saturday, but said it would be the only chance to ask him about his past. Future interviews will be restricted by the club to football-related questions, part of the club's efforts to take the focus off Mixon's past conduct.

"He gets an opportunity to move forward and write his script from there on," coach Marvin Lewis said on Friday night.

DRAFT-TITANS

Titans fill biggest holes with 6 of 9 draft picks on offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans like players with a chip on their shoulders, and the franchise trying to end an eight-year playoff drought stocked up with people with something to prove in the NFL draft.

Tennessee's first three offensive selections played at the only college that wanted them coming out of high school, including wide receiver Corey Davis of Western Michigan - the fifth overall pick.

To general manager Jon Robinson, that translates to a proven passion for football and competitiveness as the Titans try to build on a 9-7 record in 2016.

"That kind of speaks to what this football team is about, toughness and competitiveness," Robinson said. "That's a testament to those guys for what they were, maybe overlooked, or whatever you want to call it. They found a way to be productive and maximize their opportunity."

Giving coach Mike Mularkey and quarterback Marcus Mariota more passing targets was the top focus , and the Titans opted for six offensive players out of nine draft picks. Tennessee ranked third in the NFL running the ball last season but only 25th in passing.

CHURCHILL DOWNS OPENING

2 stakes races highlight Churchill Downs' opening night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Churchill Downs opens Saturday night with two stakes races leading a slate of features approaching next weekend's 143rd runnings of the marquee Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.

Todd Pletcher-trained Syndergaard leads a seven-horse field of 3-year-olds for the $100,000 William Walker Stakes over six furlongs at the storied track. Athena meanwhile aims to defend her title in the $65,000 Roxelana for fillies and mares after winning last year's six-furlong event as an 18-1 longshot.

Churchill's 38-day spring meet includes the additions of the Matron (May 20) and Chicago Handicap (June 24), both $100,000 Grade 3 races for older fillies and mares formerly run at Arlington Park. Those races have raised the total stakes purses to $8.84 million for the meet that runs Wednesdays to Sundays through June 30th.

KENTUCKY DERBY-THUNDER SNOW

UAE Derby winner Thunder Snow to run in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - UAE Derby winner Thunder Snow will run in the Kentucky Derby next weekend, giving the Godolphin team a chance to end its 0 for 9 skid in America's most famous race.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor said Saturday that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum decided to enter the colt in the May 6 race at Churchill Downs.

The Arabs have been trying to win the Kentucky Derby since 1999. Their best finish was fourth with Frosted in 2015 under American-born trainer Kiaran McLaughlin.

Ireland-bred Thunder Snow is sixth on the points list that determines the 20-horse field for the 1 ¼-mile Derby. His earnings of $1.6 million are the second-highest of any Derby runner.

Thunder Snow won the UAE Derby in March and the UAE 2000 Guineas in February. He was the top 2-year-old in Britain last year, where he ran on turf and won the Group 1 Criterium International.

Bin Suroor says the Kentucky Derby "is a great race and one of the few international contests Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin have yet to win."

NASHVILLE MARATHON

Tennessee man wins fifth-straight Nashville marathon title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee runner has won his fifth consecutive title at the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon.

A news release says Scott Wietecha won the 18th running of the contest Saturday with a time of two hours, 40 minutes and 26 seconds.

The Hendersonville resident said that just a few months ago, he thought he was done running. He put on 15 or 20 pounds.

He began helping parents of high school students train, which put him back on the path that resulted in his victory.

The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon saw more than 34,000 entrants in 26.2-mile, 13.1-mile and 5k courses.

During the marathon, 2,200 runners hit a goal of $2 million raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

