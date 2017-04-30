Chipotle employee accused of planting camera in women's restroom

The suspect is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

MISSOURI CITY, TX (KTRK/CNN) – A former Chipotle assistant manager is out of jail on bond after allegedly planting a hidden camera in a women’s restroom in Texas.

Joanny Castillo, 18, is charged with invasive visual recording, which is a felony.

A spokesman for Chipotle says an employee discovered a video camera hidden in the women’s restroom of their Missouri City, TX, location in late February.

An initial investigation suggests that the camera was in the restroom for several days, and at least one victim has been identified, according to Chipotle.

The restaurant says they immediately called police and fired Castillo once the camera was discovered.

"We were shocked and appalled to learn of these allegations. Nothing is more important than providing a safe environment for our customers and employees, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for employee actions that compromise the safety or well-being of customers or other employees,” said Chipotle's Executive Director of Security Tim Spong in a statement.

Police say the suspect wasn’t charged for several weeks because they were working to identify the victim.

Castillo turned himself in April 21 and bonded out the same day. According to police, he admitted to planting the camera.

Copyright 2017 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.