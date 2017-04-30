KY Woman assaults homeowner, charged with burglary

A woman has been arrested in McCracken County after assaulting a homeowner on Saturday, April 29th. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Office)

A woman has been arrested in McCracken County after assaulting a homeowner on Saturday, April 29th.

Deputies say she knocked on the door of a home on Yarbro Lane, when the owner answered the suspect forced her way inside and began assaulting the homeowner.

The owner managed to get away and get help while the suspect drove away.

Deputies identified the suspect as 39-year-old Amberly D. Wallis of Paducah and arrested her on a 1st degree burglary charge.

