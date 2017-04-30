Bottas beats Vettel to 1st F1 win in Russia

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the 'Sochi Autodrom' circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, April. 30, 2017.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the 'Sochi Autodrom' circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, April. 30, 2017.

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the 'Sochi Autodrom' circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, April. 30, 2017.

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Haas driver Romain Grosjean of France, left, goes airborne after crashing with Renault driver Jolyon Palmer of Great Britain during the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the 'Sochi Autodrom' circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, A...

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits). Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, center, leads the race during the first laps of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the 'Sochi Autodrom' circuit, in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, April. 30, 2017.

By JAMES ELLINGWORTHAP Sports Writer

SOCHI, Russia (AP) - Valtteri Bottas claimed his first Formula One win on Sunday after holding off a late charge from Sebastian Vettel in the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Bottas, who started third but snatched the lead on the first lap, finished 0.6 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Vettel.

Kimi Raikkonen took third, 10.3 seconds further back.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton trailed in fourth after suffering overheating trouble.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.