KSP asks for public's help in finding escaped inmate from Webster Co., KY

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in finding an inmate that escaped custody in Webster County and is now on the run.

On April 30, at or around 5:30 a.m., William Earl Woodring, 56, walked off from the Webster County Detention Center.

Woodring was last seen wearing an orange Webster County Detention Center shirt and khaki pants.

He was serving time in the Webster County Detention Facility for wanton endangerment and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Woodring is described as 5'10", 185 lbs., gray hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911.

