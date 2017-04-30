Escaped Webster Co. inmate caught

The inmate who walked away from the Webster County Detention Center early Sunday is back in jail, authorities say.

According to a press release, 56-year-old William E. Woodring walked away from the detention center around 5:20 a.m. Sunday while working as part of the jail’s kitchen work detail.

The release says Woodring was later captured around 11 p.m. Sunday evening, but authorities did not give any details about how he was caught.

Woodring will face new charges that will add one to five years to his sentence, which he will serve out in a higher security facility.

