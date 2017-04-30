KSP searching for Webster Co. inmate

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are searching for an inmate, who walked away from the Webster County Detention Center early Sunday.

According to the press release, William E. Woodring, 56-years-old, a Class D felon, was last seen wearing an orange Webster County Detention Center shirt and khaki pants. Woodring is described as a white male, 5'10" 185lb, with gray hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous

